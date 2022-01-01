Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 82 against 56 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- 79% sharper screen – 260 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
- Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (122.8 vs 133.4 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
|Dimensions
|343 x 251 x 15-23 mm
13.5 x 9.88 x 0.59-0.91 inches
|344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches
|Area
|861 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
|792 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.8%
|~89%
|Side bezels
|13 mm
|4.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|34 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|260 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|3240 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1600:1
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|93%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|58%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|127 W
|90 / 130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|452 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|12
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1226
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +38%
1690
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4102
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +159%
10606
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1183
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +45%
1720
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4664
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +216%
14751
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|40 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1140 MHz
|938 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1335 MHz
|1223 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.101 TFLOPS
|5.01 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1536
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|65.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.1
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.1
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.55 mm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
