Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3240 x 2160
Battery 82 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1065G7
GPU GeForce GTX 1660 TI Max-Q
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 82 against 56 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 79% sharper screen – 260 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (122.8 vs 133.4 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Book 3 15
vs
XPS 15 9520 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
Dimensions 343 x 251 x 15-23 mm
13.5 x 9.88 x 0.59-0.91 inches		 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches
Area 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~89%
Side bezels 13 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 34 dB -

Display

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 260 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 3240 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1600:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 93% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 58% -
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Book 3 15
400 nits
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 127 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 452 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.9 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 40 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1140 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1335 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 4.101 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1536 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
Surface Book 3 15
4.101 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +22%
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 65.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.1 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.55 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
