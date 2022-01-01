You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3240 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Battery 82 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU Intel Core i7 1065G7 - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU GeForce GTX 1660 TI Max-Q - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 82 against 56 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

79% sharper screen – 260 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 12-17% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (122.8 vs 133.4 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 343 x 251 x 15-23 mm

13.5 x 9.88 x 0.59-0.91 inches 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches Area 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~89% Side bezels 13 mm 4.2 mm Colors Silver Black, Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 34 dB -

Display 3240 x 2160 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 15 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 260 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 3240 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1600:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 93% 100% Adobe RGB profile 58% - Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Surface Book 3 15 400 nits XPS 15 9520 (2022) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 82 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 127 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 452 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1660 TI Max-Q GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP - 40 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1140 MHz 938 MHz GPU boost clock 1335 MHz 1223 MHz FLOPS 4.101 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1536 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance Surface Book 3 15 4.101 TFLOPS XPS 15 9520 (2022) +22% 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3733 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 65.7 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.1 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.55 mm - Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.