Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 vs Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)

65 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
75 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
From $2299
Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 and Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 84% sharper screen – 260 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 169-230% higher FPS
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 99 against 82 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Book 3 15
vs
Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Width 343 mm (13.5 inches) 357 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 251 mm (9.88 inches) 244 mm (9.61 inches)
Thickness 15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches) 23 mm (0.91 inches)
Area 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 871 cm2 (135.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~77%
Side bezels 13 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 34 dB 47 dB

Display

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 260 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 3240 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1600:1 1152:1
sRGB color space 93% 90%
Adobe RGB profile 58% 67%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 65.6%
Response time 35 ms 9 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 127 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 452 gramm 725 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.9 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 105 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1140 MHz 930 MHz
GPU boost clock 1335 MHz 1365 MHz
FLOPS 4.101 TFLOPS 16.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 1536 6144
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Surface Book 3 15
4.101 TFLOPS
Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) +307%
16.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS Realtek RTL8125
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 65.7 dB 83 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.55 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

