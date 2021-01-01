Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 vs HP ENVY 14 (2021)
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
From $2299
HP ENVY 14 (2021)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
- Can run popular games at about 40-55% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 82 against 63.3 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- 60% sharper screen – 260 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021)
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (108.8 vs 133.4 square inches)
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Width
|343 mm (13.5 inches)
|313.2 mm (12.33 inches)
|Height
|251 mm (9.88 inches)
|224 mm (8.82 inches)
|Thickness
|15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches)
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|Area
|861 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
|702 cm2 (108.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.8%
|~81%
|Side bezels
|13 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|34 dB
|48.7 dB
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|260 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|3240 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1600:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|93%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|58%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|127 W
|90 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|452 gramm
|430 gramm
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|65.7 dB
|82.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.55 mm
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 7.5 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1217
ENVY 14 (2021) +8%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3784
ENVY 14 (2021) +15%
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
ENVY 14 (2021) +13%
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1543
ENVY 14 (2021) +30%
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1140 MHz
|990 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1335 MHz
|1155 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.101 TFLOPS
|2.365 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1536
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|-
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
