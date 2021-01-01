Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Book 3 15 or ENVY 14 (2021) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 vs HP ENVY 14 (2021)

Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
VS
HP ENVY 14 (2021)
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
From $2299
HP ENVY 14 (2021)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3240 x 2160
CPU Intel Core i7 1065G7
GPU GeForce GTX 1660 TI Max-Q
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 and HP ENVY 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
  • Can run popular games at about 40-55% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~30%) battery – 82 against 63.3 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 60% sharper screen – 260 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (108.8 vs 133.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Book 3 15
vs
ENVY 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Width 343 mm (13.5 inches) 313.2 mm (12.33 inches)
Height 251 mm (9.88 inches) 224 mm (8.82 inches)
Thickness 15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches) 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 702 cm2 (108.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~81%
Side bezels 13 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 34 dB 48.7 dB

Display

Size 15 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 260 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 3240 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1600:1 -
sRGB color space 93% -
Adobe RGB profile 58% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 127 W 90 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 452 gramm 430 gramm

Sound

Audio chip Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 65.7 dB 82.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.55 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.5 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.9 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1140 MHz 990 MHz
GPU boost clock 1335 MHz 1155 MHz
FLOPS 4.101 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz)
Shading units 1536 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 3733 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

