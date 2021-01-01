Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Book 3 15 or ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) – what's better?

CPU Intel Core i7 1065G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 82 against 51 watt-hours
  • 84% sharper screen – 260 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
Width 343 mm (13.5 inches) 358.9 mm (14.13 inches)
Height 251 mm (9.88 inches) 228 mm (8.98 inches)
Thickness 15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches) 18.2 mm (0.72 inches)
Area 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 818 cm2 (126.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~82%
Side bezels 13 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 34 dB -

Display

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 260 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 3240 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1600:1 -
sRGB color space 93% -
Adobe RGB profile 58% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 127 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 452 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 65.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.55 mm -
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.9 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1140 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1335 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 4.101 TFLOPS -
Memory size 6 GB 0 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 System Shared
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory clock 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 1536 448
DirectX support 12 12.1

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

