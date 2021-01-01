Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Book 3 15 or Omen 15 (2021 Intel) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 vs HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)

64 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
VS
65 out of 100
HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
From $2299
HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
From $1199
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3240 x 2160
CPU Intel Core i7 1065G7
GPU GeForce GTX 1660 TI Max-Q
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 and HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 82 against 70.9 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 84% sharper screen – 260 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 90-122% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Book 3 15
vs
Omen 15 (2021 Intel)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs)
Width 343 mm (13.5 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 251 mm (9.88 inches) 239.7 mm (9.44 inches)
Thickness 15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches) 22.6 mm (0.89 inches)
Area 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 858 cm2 (133 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~78.2%
Side bezels 13 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 34 dB -

Display

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 260 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 3240 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1600:1 -
sRGB color space 93% -
Adobe RGB profile 58% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Surface Book 3 15 +33%
400 nits
Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 127 W 150 W
Weigh of AC adapter 452 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.9 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1140 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1335 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 4.101 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units 1536 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Surface Book 3 15
4.101 TFLOPS
Omen 15 (2021 Intel) +163%
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 2933 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 65.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.55 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

