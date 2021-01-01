Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 vs HP Spectre x360 15
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
From $2299
HP Spectre x360 15
From $1499
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
- Can run popular games at about 79-107% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 82 against 72.9 watt-hours
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 15
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 64% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|1.92 kg (4.23 lbs)
|Width
|343 mm (13.5 inches)
|359.9 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|251 mm (9.88 inches)
|226.4 mm (8.91 inches)
|Thickness
|15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|861 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
|815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.8%
|~82.4%
|Side bezels
|13 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Blue
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|34 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|260 ppi
|282 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|3240 x 2160 pixels
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1600:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|93%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|58%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|127 W
|90 / 135 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|452 gramm
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|65.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.55 mm
|1.5 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1195
Spectre x360 15 +26%
1501
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3407
Spectre x360 15 +45%
4939
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Spectre x360 15 +10%
498
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1543
Spectre x360 15 +64%
2530
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1140 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1335 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.101 TFLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|System Shared
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory clock
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|1536
|768
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
