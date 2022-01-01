Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 vs HP Spectre x360 16
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- 15% sharper screen – 260 versus 226 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 31-43% higher FPS
- Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Dimensions
|343 x 251 x 15-23 mm
13.5 x 9.88 x 0.59-0.91 inches
|358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|861 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
|878 cm2 (136.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.8%
|~84.5%
|Side bezels
|13 mm
|6.7 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Blue
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|34 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|260 ppi
|226 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|3240 x 2160 pixels
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1600:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|93%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|58%
|74%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|74%
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:55 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|127 W
|135 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|452 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.9-3.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.9 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1226
Spectre x360 16 +27%
1556
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4102
Spectre x360 16 +25%
5126
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1183
Spectre x360 16 +34%
1591
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4664
Spectre x360 16 +35%
6305
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1140 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1335 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|4.101 TFLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1536
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|65.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.1
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.55 mm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
