Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

15% sharper screen – 260 versus 226 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 31-43% higher FPS

Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 343 x 251 x 15-23 mm

13.5 x 9.88 x 0.59-0.91 inches 358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm

14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches Area 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~84.5% Side bezels 13 mm 6.7 mm Colors Silver Black, Blue Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 360° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 34 dB -

Display 3240 x 2160 3072 x 1920 3840 x 2400 Size 15 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 260 ppi 226 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 3240 x 2160 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1600:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 93% 100% Adobe RGB profile 58% 74% DCI-P3 color gamut - 74% Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Surface Book 3 15 400 nits Spectre x360 16 400 nits

Battery Capacity 82 Wh 83 Wh Full charging time - 1:55 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 127 W 135 W Weigh of AC adapter 452 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1660 TI Max-Q GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1140 MHz - GPU boost clock 1335 MHz - FLOPS 4.101 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1536 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance Surface Book 3 15 4.101 TFLOPS Spectre x360 16 +57% 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS - Speakers 2.0 4.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 65.7 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.55 mm - Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

