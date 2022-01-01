Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Book 3 15 or Spectre x360 16 – what's better?

Display 3240 x 2160
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 and HP Spectre x360 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • 15% sharper screen – 260 versus 226 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 31-43% higher FPS
  • Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Book 3 15
vs
Spectre x360 16

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 343 x 251 x 15-23 mm
13.5 x 9.88 x 0.59-0.91 inches		 358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches
Area 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~84.5%
Side bezels 13 mm 6.7 mm
Colors Silver Black, Blue
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 34 dB -

Display

Size 15 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 260 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 3240 x 2160 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1600:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 93% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 58% 74%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 74%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:55 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 127 W 135 W
Weigh of AC adapter 452 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.9-3.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.9 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1140 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1335 MHz -
FLOPS 4.101 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1536 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
Surface Book 3 15
4.101 TFLOPS
Spectre x360 16 +57%
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 65.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.55 mm -
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
