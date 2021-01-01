Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 vs Huawei MateBook 14s
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
From $2299
Huawei MateBook 14s
From $1100
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
- Can run popular games at about 105-143% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 82 against 60 watt-hours
- 22% sharper screen – 260 versus 213 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (111.7 vs 133.4 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|1.43 kg (3.15 lbs)
|Dimensions
|343 x 251 x 15-23 mm
13.5 x 9.88 x 0.59-0.91 inches
|313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm
12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches
|Area
|861 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
|721 cm2 (111.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.8%
|~83.3%
|Side bezels
|13 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray, Green
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|145°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|34 dB
|47 dB
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|14.2 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|PPI
|260 ppi
|213 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|3:2
|Resolution
|3240 x 2160 pixels
|2520 x 1680 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1600:1
|1500:1
|sRGB color space
|93%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|58%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|127 W
|90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|452 gramm
|241 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1233
MateBook 14s +8%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4060
MateBook 14s +10%
4483
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1183
MateBook 14s +17%
1385
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4664
MateBook 14s +13%
5282
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1140 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1335 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.101 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units
|1536
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|-
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|65.7 dB
|84.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|In the keyboard button
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.1
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.55 mm
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|12.0 x 7.4 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
