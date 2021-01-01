Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Book 3 15 or IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 vs Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)

63 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
VS
54 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
From $2299
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)
From $1050
Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 and Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
  • Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~45%) battery – 82 against 56.5 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 66% sharper screen – 260 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (105.4 vs 133.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Book 3 15
vs
IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Width 343 mm (13.5 inches) 321.5 mm (12.66 inches)
Height 251 mm (9.88 inches) 211.5 mm (8.33 inches)
Thickness 15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 680 cm2 (105.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~79.4%
Side bezels 13 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 34 dB -

Display

Size 15 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 260 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 3240 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1600:1 -
sRGB color space 93% -
Adobe RGB profile 58% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 127 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 452 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.9 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1140 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1335 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 4.101 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 1536 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Surface Book 3 15 +45%
4.101 TFLOPS
IdeaPad Slim 5i 14" (2021, Intel)
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 65.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.55 mm -
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

