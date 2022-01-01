Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 vs Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- 84% sharper screen – 260 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (133.4 vs 145.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 41-56% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Dimensions
|343 x 251 x 15-23 mm
13.5 x 9.88 x 0.59-0.91 inches
|358.8 x 262.3 x 19.9-24 mm
14.13 x 10.33 x 0.78-0.94 inches
|Area
|861 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
|941 cm2 (146 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.8%
|~71.3%
|Side bezels
|13 mm
|6.7 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|34 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|260 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|3240 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1600:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|93%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|58%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|127 W
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|452 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1226
Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 +35%
1652
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4102
Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 +104%
8365
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1183
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4664
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|80 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1140 MHz
|1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1335 MHz
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.101 TFLOPS
|7.12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1536
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|65.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.1
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.1
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.55 mm
|1.5 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
