Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 vs Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7

57 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
VS
61 out of 100
Lenovo Legion 5i 15
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3240 x 2160
CPU Intel Core i7 1065G7
GPU GeForce GTX 1660 TI Max-Q
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 and Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 84% sharper screen – 260 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (133.4 vs 145.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 41-56% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Book 3 15
vs
Legion 5i 15" Gen 7

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 343 x 251 x 15-23 mm
13.5 x 9.88 x 0.59-0.91 inches		 358.8 x 262.3 x 19.9-24 mm
14.13 x 10.33 x 0.78-0.94 inches
Area 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 941 cm2 (146 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~71.3%
Side bezels 13 mm 6.7 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 34 dB -

Display

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 260 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 3240 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1600:1 -
sRGB color space 93% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 58% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Surface Book 3 15 +33%
400 nits
Legion 5i 15" Gen 7
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 127 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 452 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.9 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 80 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1140 MHz 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1335 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 4.101 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1536 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
Surface Book 3 15
4.101 TFLOPS
Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 +74%
7.12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 65.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.55 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

