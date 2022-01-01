You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3240 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 (60Hz) 1920 x 1200 (144Hz) 2560 x 1440 CPU Intel Core i7 1065G7 - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU GeForce GTX 1660 TI Max-Q - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

84% sharper screen – 260 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (133.4 vs 145.8 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 41-56% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 343 x 251 x 15-23 mm

13.5 x 9.88 x 0.59-0.91 inches 358.8 x 262.3 x 19.9-24 mm

14.13 x 10.33 x 0.78-0.94 inches Area 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 941 cm2 (146 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~71.3% Side bezels 13 mm 6.7 mm Colors Silver Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 34 dB -

Display 3240 x 2160 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 (60Hz) 1920 x 1200 (144Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 15 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 260 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 3240 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1600:1 - sRGB color space 93% 100% Adobe RGB profile 58% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Surface Book 3 15 +33% 400 nits Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 300 nits

Battery Capacity 82 Wh 80 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 127 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 452 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1660 TI Max-Q GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP - 80 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1140 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1335 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 4.101 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1536 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance Surface Book 3 15 4.101 TFLOPS Legion 5i 15" Gen 7 +74% 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3733 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS - Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 65.7 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.55 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.