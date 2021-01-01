Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 vs Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- 38% sharper screen – 260 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (133.4 vs 144 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7 (2021, AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 130-178% higher FPS
- Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Width
|343 mm (13.5 inches)
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|251 mm (9.88 inches)
|261 mm (10.28 inches)
|Thickness
|15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches)
|20.1-23.5 mm (0.79-0.93 inches)
|Area
|861 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
|929 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.8%
|~79.9%
|Side bezels
|13 mm
|5.7 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|34 dB
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|260 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|3240 x 2160 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1600:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|93%
|94%
|Adobe RGB profile
|58%
|73%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|70.2%
|Response time
|35 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|127 W
|300 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|452 gramm
|870 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1227
Legion 7 (2021, AMD) +23%
1513
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3518
Legion 7 (2021, AMD) +134%
8244
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Legion 7 (2021, AMD) +21%
571
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1615
Legion 7 (2021, AMD) +206%
4937
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|130 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1140 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1335 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.101 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|1536
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|65.7 dB
|87 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.55 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
