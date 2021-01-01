Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Book 3 15 or ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (AMD) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 vs Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (AMD)

Display 3240 x 2160
CPU Intel Core i7 1065G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 and Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
  • Features a much bigger (~82%) battery – 82 against 45 watt-hours
  • Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 66% sharper screen – 260 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (109.1 vs 133.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Book 3 15
vs
ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 343 mm (13.5 inches) 323 mm (12.72 inches)
Height 251 mm (9.88 inches) 218 mm (8.58 inches)
Thickness 15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 704 cm2 (109.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~76.7%
Side bezels 13 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 34 dB -

Display

Size 15 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 260 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 3240 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1600:1 -
sRGB color space 93% -
Adobe RGB profile 58% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:25 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 127 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 452 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.9 GHz 3.7 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Radeon Vega 5
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 12 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1140 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1335 MHz 1400 MHz
FLOPS 4.101 TFLOPS 0 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 1536 320
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 65.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.55 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

