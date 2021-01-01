Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 vs Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
From $2299
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
From $902
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
- Features a much bigger (~82%) battery – 82 against 45 watt-hours
- Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS
- Display has support for touch input
- 84% sharper screen – 260 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 (Intel)
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|Width
|343 mm (13.5 inches)
|357 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|251 mm (9.88 inches)
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|Thickness
|15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches)
|18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
|Area
|861 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
|839 cm2 (130.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.8%
|~80%
|Side bezels
|13 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|34 dB
|40 dB
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|260 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|3240 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1600:1
|1108:1
|sRGB color space
|93%
|60%
|Adobe RGB profile
|58%
|41.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|40.6%
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|127 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|452 gramm
|355 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1227
1311
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Book 3 15 +45%
3518
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
505
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Surface Book 3 15 +65%
1615
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1140 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1335 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.101 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|1536
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|65.7 dB
|81 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.55 mm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
