Surface Book 3 15 or ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3240 x 2160 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 CPU Intel Core i7 1065G7 - AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 Can run popular games at about 149-203% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~64%) battery – 82 against 50 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

66% sharper screen – 260 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) and an SSD

Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (115.8 vs 133.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) Dimensions 343 x 251 x 15-23 mm

13.5 x 9.88 x 0.59-0.91 inches 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm

12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches Area 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~72.3% Side bezels 13 mm 9.6 mm Colors Silver Black, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 34 dB 40.7 dB

Display 3240 x 2160 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 15 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 260 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 3240 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1600:1 800:1 sRGB color space 93% - Adobe RGB profile 58% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Surface Book 3 15 400 nits ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 82 Wh 50 Wh Full charging time - 2:05 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 127 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 452 gramm 364 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1660 TI Max-Q Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP - 10-45 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1140 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1335 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 4.101 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 1536 448 DirectX support 12 12.1 GPU performance Surface Book 3 15 +270% 4.101 TFLOPS ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x16 GB Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 65.7 dB 75 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.55 mm 1.8 mm Touchpad Size - 10.0 x 6.9 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.