65 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
VS
59 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
From $2299
Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2
From $1307
Display 3240 x 2160
CPU Intel Core i7 1065G7
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 and Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
  • Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 82 against 57 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 84% sharper screen – 260 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T15 Gen 2
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) and an SSD

Laptop:
Surface Book 3 15
vs
ThinkPad T15 Gen 2

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
Width 343 mm (13.5 inches) 365.8 mm (14.4 inches)
Height 251 mm (9.88 inches) 248 mm (9.76 inches)
Thickness 15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches) 19.1 mm (0.75 inches)
Area 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 907 cm2 (140.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~74%
Side bezels 13 mm 10.2 mm
Colors Silver Black, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 34 dB 37.6 dB

Display

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 260 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 3240 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1600:1 800:1
sRGB color space 93% 60.1%
Adobe RGB profile 58% 61.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 40.1%
Response time 35 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Book 3 15 +33%
400 nits
ThinkPad T15 Gen 2
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 127 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 452 gramm 363 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.9 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1140 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1335 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 4.101 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 2 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 1536 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Surface Book 3 15 +45%
4.101 TFLOPS
ThinkPad T15 Gen 2
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 65.7 dB 76.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.55 mm 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

