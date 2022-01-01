You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3240 x 2160 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 CPU Intel Core i7 1065G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 Can run popular games at about 105-143% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 82 against 57 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

60% sharper screen – 260 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 770 grams less (around 1.7 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (107.7 vs 133.4 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) Dimensions 343 x 251 x 15-23 mm

13.5 x 9.88 x 0.59-0.91 inches 314.5 x 221 x 14.9 mm

12.38 x 8.7 x 0.59 inches Area 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 695 cm2 (107.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~81.8% Side bezels 13 mm 6.5 mm Colors Silver Black Transformer Yes No Opening angle 360° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 34 dB 34.3 dB

Display 3240 x 2160 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Size 15 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 260 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 3240 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1600:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 93% 100% Adobe RGB profile 58% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Surface Book 3 15 400 nits ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 82 Wh 57 Wh Full charging time - 1:53 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 127 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 452 gramm 332 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1660 TI Max-Q Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1140 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1335 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 4.101 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1536 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 20 GPU performance Surface Book 3 15 +191% 4.101 TFLOPS ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 65.7 dB 80.3 dB Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.55 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 5.5 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.