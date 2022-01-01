Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Book 3 15 or ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 vs Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)

57 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
VS
49 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3240 x 2160
CPU Intel Core i7 1065G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 and Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
  • Can run popular games at about 213-291% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~100%) battery – 82 against 41 watt-hours
  • Around 84% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 53% sharper screen – 260 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 710 grams less (around 1.57 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (102.9 vs 133.4 square inches)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Book 3 15
vs
ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs)
Dimensions 343 x 251 x 15-23 mm
13.5 x 9.88 x 0.59-0.91 inches		 305.8 x 217 x 18 mm
12.04 x 8.54 x 0.71 inches
Area 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~77.3%
Side bezels 13 mm 9.7 mm
Colors Silver Black, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 34 dB 37.4 dB

Display

Size 15 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 260 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 3240 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1600:1 1333:1
sRGB color space 93% 99.7%
Adobe RGB profile 58% 71.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 71.1%
Response time 35 ms 24 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:50 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 127 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 452 gramm 365 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.9 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1140 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1335 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 4.101 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1536 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 12
GPU performance
Surface Book 3 15 +388%
4.101 TFLOPS
ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 65.7 dB 77.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.1 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.55 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 and Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6)
3. Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 and Book 3 13.5
4. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
5. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) and X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
6. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) and T14 Gen 2 (Intel)
7. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) and X1 Nano
8. Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) and X13 Yoga Gen 2

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 2 (Intel) and Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский