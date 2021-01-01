Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Book 3 15 or Yoga 9i (14") – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 vs Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")

65 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
VS
61 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 9i (14
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
From $2299
Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
From $879
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3240 x 2160
CPU Intel Core i7 1065G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 and Lenovo Yoga 9i (14") important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
  • Can run popular games at about 105-143% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 82 against 60 watt-hours
  • 66% sharper screen – 260 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (107.1 vs 133.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Book 3 15
vs
Yoga 9i (14")

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Width 343 mm (13.5 inches) 319.4 mm (12.57 inches)
Height 251 mm (9.88 inches) 216.4 mm (8.52 inches)
Thickness 15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches) 14.6-15.7 mm (0.57-0.62 inches)
Area 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~78.1%
Side bezels 13 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 360° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 34 dB 39.7 dB

Display

Size 15 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 260 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 3240 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1600:1 -
sRGB color space 93% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 58% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Surface Book 3 15
400 nits
Yoga 9i (14")
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 127 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 452 gramm 342 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.9 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1140 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1335 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 4.101 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memoty type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 1536 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Surface Book 3 15 +191%
4.101 TFLOPS
Yoga 9i (14")
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 65.7 dB 85.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.55 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 17 9700 or Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
2. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 or Book 3 15
3. Dell Inspiron 15 3501 or Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
4. ASUS VivoBook S15 S532 or Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
5. Dell Precision 15 3560 or Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
6. HP Spectre x360 14 (2021) or Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
7. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) or Lenovo Yoga 9i (14")
8. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13") or 9i (14")

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Yoga 9i (14") and Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский