Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 vs Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
- Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 82 against 60.7 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- 66% sharper screen – 260 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (AMD)
- Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (103.4 vs 133.4 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|Width
|343 mm (13.5 inches)
|320.6 mm (12.62 inches)
|Height
|251 mm (9.88 inches)
|208 mm (8.19 inches)
|Thickness
|15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches)
|14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
|Area
|861 cm2 (133.4 inches2)
|667 cm2 (103.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~77.8%
|~81%
|Side bezels
|13 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray, Red
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|360°
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|34 dB
|38 dB
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|260 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|3240 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1600:1
|2067:1
|sRGB color space
|93%
|96%
|Adobe RGB profile
|58%
|64%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|68.5%
|Response time
|35 ms
|45 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:25 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|127 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|452 gramm
|382 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.9 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Book 3 15 +16%
1227
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3518
4583
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
472
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1615
2177
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1140 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1335 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.101 TFLOPS
|0 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|1536
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
|-
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|65.7 dB
|72.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.55 mm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
