Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Book 3 15 or Gram 15 (2021) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 vs LG Gram 15 (2021)

63 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
VS
57 out of 100
LG Gram 15 (2021)
Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
From $2299
LG Gram 15 (2021)
From $1300
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3240 x 2160
CPU Intel Core i7 1065G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 and LG Gram 15 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
  • Can run popular games at about 105-143% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 84% sharper screen – 260 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the LG Gram 15 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 770 grams less (around 1.7 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (123.8 vs 133.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Book 3 15
vs
Gram 15 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs)
Width 343 mm (13.5 inches) 356.8 mm (14.05 inches)
Height 251 mm (9.88 inches) 224 mm (8.82 inches)
Thickness 15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches) 17.5 mm (0.69 inches)
Area 861 cm2 (133.4 inches2) 799 cm2 (123.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~77.8% ~88.3%
Side bezels 13 mm 10.4 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 360° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 34 dB -

Display

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 260 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 3240 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1600:1 -
sRGB color space 93% 99%
Adobe RGB profile 58% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Surface Book 3 15 +3%
400 nits
Gram 15 (2021)
390 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 127 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 452 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.9 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1140 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1335 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 4.101 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 1536 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Surface Book 3 15 +191%
4.101 TFLOPS
Gram 15 (2021)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS -
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 65.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.55 mm -
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Surface Book 3 15 vs MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. Surface Book 3 15 vs XPS 15 9500
3. Surface Book 3 15 vs Surface Laptop 4 15
4. Surface Book 3 15 vs G5 15 5500
5. Surface Book 3 15 vs Aspire 5 (A515-56)
6. Gram 15 (2021) vs Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
7. Gram 15 (2021) vs IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
8. Gram 15 (2021) vs Gram 17 (2021)
9. Gram 15 (2021) vs Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
10. Gram 15 (2021) vs Surface Laptop 3 15

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of LG Gram 15 (2021) and Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский