Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5" vs Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5
VS
Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5"
From $999
Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
From $999
CPU Intel Core i5 1135G7
RAM 8GB
Storage 512GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5" and Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5"
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Backlit keyboard
Advantages of the Acer Spin 5 (SP513-55N)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 56 against 45.8 watt-hours

Laptop:
Surface Laptop 3 13.5"
vs
Spin 5 (SP513-55N)

Case

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Width 308 mm (12.13 inches) 300 mm (11.81 inches)
Height 223 mm (8.78 inches) 235 mm (9.25 inches)
Thickness 14.5 mm (0.57 inches) 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 705 cm2 (109.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~77%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 140° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 13.5 inches 13.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 201 ppi 201 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 121% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 60 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes No
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.6 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 256 640
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

