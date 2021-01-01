Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5 vs Apple MacBook Air (2019)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5
From $999
Apple MacBook Air (2019)
From $1099
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (2019)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 50 against 45.8 watt-hours
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
|1.25 kg (2.76 lbs)
|Width
|308 mm (12.13 inches)
|304 mm (11.97 inches)
|Height
|223 mm (8.78 inches)
|212 mm (8.35 inches)
|Thickness
|14.5 mm (0.57 inches)
|15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
|Area
|687 cm2 (106.5 inches2)
|644 cm2 (99.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79%
|~79.6%
|Side bezels
|11.3 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|-
|41 dB
Display
|Size
|13.5 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|201 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2256 x 1504 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1238:1
|sRGB color space
|121%
|94.6%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|61.3%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|60 W
|30 W
|Cable length
|-
|1.8 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|178 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.0 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Intel UHD Graphics 617
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2713
1407
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop 3 13.5 +124%
1336
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1050 MHz
|FLOPS
|0 TFLOPS
|0.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory speed
|3.73 Gbps
|2.13 Gbps
|Shading units
|256
|192
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|75.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v4.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|0.5 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 7.6 cm
|11.6 x 7.8 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
