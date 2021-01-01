Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 3 13.5 or MacBook Pro 13 (2019) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019)

58 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5
VS
59 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5
From $999
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
From $1299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 58 against 45.8 watt-hours
  • Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 3 13.5
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (2019)

Case

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Width 308 mm (12.13 inches) 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 223 mm (8.78 inches) 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 14.5 mm (0.57 inches) 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~79.4%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6000 RPM
Noise level - 41.8 dB

Display

Size 13.5 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 201 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1524:1
sRGB color space 121% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 78.4%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 12.96 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 60 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.0 GHz 1.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.6 GHz 3.9 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1050 MHz
FLOPS 0 TFLOPS 0.81 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 2.13 Gbps
Shading units 256 384
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 2133 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 79.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v4.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 0.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.6 cm 13.4 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 13 9310 vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5
2. Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5
3. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5
4. Microsoft Surface Pro 7 vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5
5. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
6. Dell XPS 13 9310 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
7. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
8. HP Pavilion 13 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019)
9. Apple MacBook Air (intel, 2020) vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский