Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5
VS
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5
From $999
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
From $2399
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 760 grams less (around 1.68 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (106.5 vs 136.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~118%) battery – 100 against 45.8 watt-hours
  • Around 94% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 3 13.5
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 308 mm (12.13 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 223 mm (8.78 inches) 245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
Thickness 14.5 mm (0.57 inches) 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~84.3%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level - 46.1 dB

Display

Size 13.5 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 201 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1331:1
sRGB color space 121% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4%
Response time - 43 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 60 W 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 359 gramm

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.6 cm 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.0 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS - 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 256 1280
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 2666 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

