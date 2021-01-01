Surface Laptop 3 13.5 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 820 grams less (around 1.81 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (106.5 vs 136.7 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~118%) battery – 100 against 45.8 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 186% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 350 nits

Better webcam recording quality

26% sharper screen – 254 versus 201 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm

12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~86.2% Side bezels 11.3 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2

Display 2256 x 1504 3456 x 2234 Size 13.5 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 201 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests sRGB color space 121% - Max. brightness Surface Laptop 3 13.5 350 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +186% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 45.8 Wh 100 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 60 W 140 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics G1 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 15 W 30 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS - 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 256 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance Surface Laptop 3 13.5 n/a MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.6 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.