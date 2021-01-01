You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2256 x 1504 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1035G1 Intel Core i7 1065G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5 Display has support for touch input

28% sharper screen – 201 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 67 against 45.8 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm

12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches 319 x 210 x 15.8 mm

12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~80.6% Side bezels 11.3 mm 4.6 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 2256 x 1504 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 13.5 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 201 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests sRGB color space 121% 100% Max. brightness Surface Laptop 3 13.5 350 nits ZenBook 14 UM425 +14% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 45.8 Wh 67 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 60 W 65 / 100 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics G1 GeForce MX450 TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz FLOPS - 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.73 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units 256 896 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Surface Laptop 3 13.5 n/a ZenBook 14 UM425 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.6 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.