55 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5
VS
57 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2256 x 1504
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5 and ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 28% sharper screen – 201 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 65% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 67 against 45.8 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 3 13.5
vs
ZenBook 14 UM425

Case

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches		 319 x 210 x 15.8 mm
12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches
Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~80.6%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 13.5 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 201 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 121% 100%
Max. brightness
Surface Laptop 3 13.5
350 nits
ZenBook 14 UM425 +14%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 60 W 65 / 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.6 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS - 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 256 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.6 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
