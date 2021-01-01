Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5" vs Dell Inspiron 13 7306
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5"
From $999
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
From $699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5"
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- 43% sharper screen – 201 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 35% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 54% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 56 against 45.8 watt-hours
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (97.6 vs 106.5 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|Width
|308 mm (12.13 inches)
|305.2 mm (12.02 inches)
|Height
|223 mm (8.78 inches)
|206.4 mm (8.13 inches)
|Thickness
|14.5 mm (0.57 inches)
|15.9-16.7 mm (0.63-0.66 inches)
|Area
|687 cm2 (106.5 inches2)
|630 cm2 (97.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79%
|~106.5%
|Side bezels
|11.3 mm
|-20.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|140°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|13.5 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|201 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2256 x 1504 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|121%
|100%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|60 W
|65 W
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 7.6 cm
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.0 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 13 7306 +5%
1091
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 13 7306 +19%
3414
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Inspiron 13 7306 +5%
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Inspiron 13 7306 +54%
2118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|256
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|1
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
