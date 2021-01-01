You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2256 x 1504 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Battery 45.8 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1035G1 Intel Core i7 1065G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 4GB 8GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5 Around 5.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 45.8 against 41 watt-hours

101% sharper screen – 201 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Display has support for touch input

Provides 59% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 220 nits

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (106.5 vs 130.8 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3510 Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 8GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.85 kg (4.08 lbs) Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm

12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm

14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~79.5% Side bezels 11.3 mm 6.6 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1

Display 2256 x 1504 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 13.5 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 201 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast - 400:1 sRGB color space 121% - Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop 3 13.5 +59% 350 nits Inspiron 15 3510 220 nits

Battery Capacity 45.8 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 60 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics G1 Intel UHD Graphics 600 TGP 15 W 5 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 200 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS - 0.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 2.4 Gbps Shading units 256 96 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Surface Laptop 3 13.5 n/a Inspiron 15 3510 0.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 4GB 8GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 2400 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size - 8 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.6 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.