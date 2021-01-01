Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5 vs HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5
From $999
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
From $899
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5
- 21% sharper screen – 201 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 51 against 45.8 watt-hours
- Provides 186% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 350 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (92.4 vs 106.5 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
|1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
|Width
|308 mm (12.13 inches)
|306.5 mm (12.07 inches)
|Height
|223 mm (8.78 inches)
|194.5 mm (7.66 inches)
|Thickness
|14.5 mm (0.57 inches)
|16.5 mm (0.65 inches)
|Area
|687 cm2 (106.5 inches2)
|596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79%
|~81.8%
|Side bezels
|11.3 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Black, Gold
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|140°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|13.5 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|201 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2256 x 1504 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|121%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|60 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.0 GHz
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +38%
1516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +85%
5030
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +29%
541
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +45%
1939
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0 TFLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.73 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|256
|768
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|-
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 7.6 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
