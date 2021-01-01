Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 3 13.5 or ENVY x360 13 (2021) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5 vs HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)

58 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5
VS
66 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5
From $999
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
From $899
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5 and HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5
  • 21% sharper screen – 201 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 45% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 51 against 45.8 watt-hours
  • Provides 186% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 350 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (92.4 vs 106.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 3 13.5
vs
ENVY x360 13 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
Width 308 mm (12.13 inches) 306.5 mm (12.07 inches)
Height 223 mm (8.78 inches) 194.5 mm (7.66 inches)
Thickness 14.5 mm (0.57 inches) 16.5 mm (0.65 inches)
Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~81.8%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Black, Gold
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 140° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 13.5 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 201 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space 121% -
Max. brightness
Surface Laptop 3 13.5
350 nits
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +186%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 60 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.0 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 256 768
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.6 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5 or ask any questions
