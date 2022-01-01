You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2256 x 1504 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 1035G1 Intel Core i7 1065G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5 Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)

Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

79% sharper screen – 201 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 250 nits Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Case Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs) Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm

12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches 324 x 221 x 18.7 mm

12.76 x 8.7 x 0.74 inches Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 716 cm2 (111 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~75.4% Side bezels 11.3 mm 7.1 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver, Gold, Blue Transformer No Yes Opening angle 140° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 1

Display 2256 x 1504 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 13.5 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 201 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests sRGB color space 121% - Max. brightness Surface Laptop 3 13.5 +40% 350 nits Pavilion x360 14 (2021) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 45.8 Wh 43 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 60 W 45 W Cable length - 1 meters

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics G1 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS - 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 256 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 12 GPU performance Surface Laptop 3 13.5 n/a Pavilion x360 14 (2021) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No - Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No - Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes - Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.6 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

