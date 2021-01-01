You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1035G1 Intel Core i7 1065G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs) Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 60 against 45.8 watt-hours

Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm

12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches 313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm

12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 721 cm2 (111.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~83.3% Side bezels 11.3 mm 6.8 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Gray, Green Transformer No No Opening angle 140° 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 47 dB

Display 2256 x 1504 2520 x 1680 Size 13.5 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 201 ppi 213 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2 Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 2520 x 1680 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1500:1 sRGB color space 121% 100% Max. brightness Surface Laptop 3 13.5 350 nits MateBook 14s +14% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 45.8 Wh 60 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 60 W 90 W Weigh of AC adapter - 241 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics G1 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS - 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units 256 640 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Surface Laptop 3 13.5 n/a MateBook 14s 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) - Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 84.1 dB Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display In the keyboard button Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.6 cm 12.0 x 7.4 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.