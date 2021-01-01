Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5 vs Huawei MateBook 14s
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 60 against 45.8 watt-hours
- Provides 14% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 350 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
|1.43 kg (3.15 lbs)
|Dimensions
|308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches
|313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm
12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches
|Area
|687 cm2 (106.5 inches2)
|721 cm2 (111.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79%
|~83.3%
|Side bezels
|11.3 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Gray, Green
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|145°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|47 dB
Display
|Size
|13.5 inches
|14.2 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|PPI
|201 ppi
|213 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|3:2
|Resolution
|2256 x 1504 pixels
|2520 x 1680 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|1500:1
|sRGB color space
|121%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|60 W
|90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|241 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.0 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MateBook 14s +23%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 14s +41%
4483
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
MateBook 14s +33%
1385
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MateBook 14s +27%
5282
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|3.73 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units
|256
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|-
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|84.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|In the keyboard button
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.5 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 7.6 cm
|12.0 x 7.4 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
