Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 3 13.5 or MateBook X Pro 2021 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5 vs Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021

55 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5
VS
62 out of 100
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5 and Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 56 against 45.8 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 29% sharper screen – 259 versus 201 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 29% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 350 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 3 13.5
vs
MateBook X Pro 2021

Case

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.33 kg (2.93 lbs)
Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches		 304 x 217 x 14.6 mm
11.97 x 8.54 x 0.57 inches
Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 660 cm2 (102.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~87.2%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 5.1 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 13.5 inches 13.9 inches
Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 201 ppi 259 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 3000 x 2000 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1500:1
sRGB color space 121% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 74%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 60 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 256 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display In the keyboard button
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.6 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5 vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
2. Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5 vs Dell XPS 13 9310
3. Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5 vs Microsoft Surface Book 3 15
4. Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5 vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
5. Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5 vs Microsoft Surface Pro 7
6. Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
7. Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
8. Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 vs Huawei MateBook 14s

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский