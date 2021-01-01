Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 3 13.5 or MateBook X Pro 2022 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5 vs Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022

55 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5
VS
72 out of 100
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 1195G7
RAM 16GB
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5 and Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 60 against 45.8 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
  • 31% sharper screen – 264 versus 201 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 3 13.5
vs
MateBook X Pro 2022

Case

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches		 310 x 221 x 15.5 mm
12.2 x 8.7 x 0.61 inches
Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~87.7%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 13.5 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 201 ppi 264 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 3120 x 2080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy -
Display tests
sRGB color space 121% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 60 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.0 GHz 1.3-2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.6 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100-1400 MHz
FLOPS - 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 256 768
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable No No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.6 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
