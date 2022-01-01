Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5 vs Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 18% sharper screen – 201 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Around 67% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 59 against 45.8 watt-hours
- Better webcam recording quality
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|Dimensions
|308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches
|304 x 218 x 17.36 mm
11.97 x 8.58 x 0.68 inches
|Area
|687 cm2 (106.5 inches2)
|663 cm2 (102.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79%
|~77.4%
|Side bezels
|11.3 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Green
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|140°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|13.5 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|201 ppi
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2256 x 1504 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|121%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|60 W
|45 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1082
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7) +73%
4899
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7) +12%
1163
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7) +67%
6925
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|3.73 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|256
|448
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|28
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|4
|7
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 7.6 cm
|12.0 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
