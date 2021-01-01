Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 3 15 or Aspire 5 (A515-56) – what's better?

Display 2496 x 1664
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 and Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 100% sharper screen – 200 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 3 15
vs
Aspire 5 (A515-56)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Width 339.5 mm (13.37 inches) 363.4 mm (14.31 inches)
Height 244 mm (9.61 inches) 238.5 mm (9.39 inches)
Thickness 14.6 mm (0.57 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~77.4%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 9 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 39 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1042:1 -
sRGB color space 99.4% -
Adobe RGB profile 63.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 75% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Surface Laptop 3 15 +33%
400 nits
Aspire 5 (A515-56)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 60 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm 260 gramm

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 79.8 dB 68.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.6 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 512 384
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

