Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 vs Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
From $1199
Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
- 27% sharper screen – 200 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 5 Pro (SF514-55)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 540 grams less (around 1.19 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 56 against 45.8 watt-hours
- Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (102.1 vs 128.3 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|1 kg (2.21 lbs)
|Width
|339.5 mm (13.37 inches)
|318.9 mm (12.56 inches)
|Height
|244 mm (9.61 inches)
|206.7 mm (8.14 inches)
|Thickness
|14.6 mm (0.57 inches)
|14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
|Area
|828 cm2 (128.5 inches2)
|659 cm2 (102.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.9%
|~81.9%
|Side bezels
|11.3 mm
|4.5 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Green
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|39 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2496 x 1664 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1042:1
|1550:1
|sRGB color space
|99.4%
|96%
|Adobe RGB profile
|63.4%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|75%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|60 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|287 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1120
1295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3816
4265
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1155
1344
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3238
5048
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|3.73 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units
|512
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|1
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|79.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 7.6 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
