Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
From $1199
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
- Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)
- Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 49.9 against 45.8 watt-hours
- Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (100.1 vs 128.3 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|Width
|339.5 mm (13.37 inches)
|304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
|Height
|244 mm (9.61 inches)
|212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
|Thickness
|14.6 mm (0.57 inches)
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|828 cm2 (128.5 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.9%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|11.3 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Noise level
|39 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2496 x 1664 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1042:1
|1069:1
|sRGB color space
|99.4%
|99.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|63.4%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|75%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:23 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|60 W
|30 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|287 gramm
|172 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Apple M1 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1120
1722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3816
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +100%
7650
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1155
1514
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3238
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +140%
7760
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|10 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|2.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.73 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|512
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|79.8 dB
|79.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 7.6 cm
|12.1 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1