Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Around 55% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 58 against 45.8 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (100.1 vs 128.3 square inches)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 339.5 mm (13.37 inches) 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 244 mm (9.61 inches) 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 14.6 mm (0.57 inches) 15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~79.4%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6200 RPM
Noise level 39 dB 42.1 dB

Display

Size 15 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1042:1 1600:1
sRGB color space 99.4% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile 63.4% 77.4%
DCI-P3 color gamut 75% -
Response time 35 ms 40 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 12.96 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:50 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 60 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm 276 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 512 512
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 79.8 dB 80.1 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.6 cm 11.1 x 6.6 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

