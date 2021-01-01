Surface Laptop 3 15 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1035G7 Intel Core i7 1065G7 - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 560 grams less (around 1.23 lbs)

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~118%) battery – 100 against 45.8 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits

Better webcam recording quality

27% sharper screen – 254 versus 200 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 339.5 x 244 x 14.6 mm

13.37 x 9.61 x 0.57 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~86.2% Side bezels 11.3 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 150° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 39 dB -

Display 2496 x 1664 3456 x 2234 Size 15 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 200 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1042:1 - sRGB color space 99.4% - Adobe RGB profile 63.4% - DCI-P3 color gamut 75% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Surface Laptop 3 15 400 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +150% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 45.8 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 60 W 140 W Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 15 W 30 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS - 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 512 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance Surface Laptop 3 15 n/a MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 79.8 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.6 cm - Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.