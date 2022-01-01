Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 3 15 or Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 vs Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)

51 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
VS
49 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2496 x 1664
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 and Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
  • Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 27% sharper screen – 200 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 67 against 45.8 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (102.9 vs 128.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 3 15
vs
Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs)
Dimensions 339.5 x 244 x 14.6 mm
13.37 x 9.61 x 0.57 inches		 319 x 208 x 13.9 mm
12.56 x 8.19 x 0.55 inches
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~81.4%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Gray, Purple
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 39 dB 40.8 dB

Display

Size 15 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1042:1 1103:1
sRGB color space 99.4% 98.8%
Adobe RGB profile 63.4% 69.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut 75% 68.5%
Response time 35 ms 38 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 60 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm 220 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 79.8 dB 87.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.6 cm 13.0 x 6.6 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
