Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 vs Dell Alienware m15 R4
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
From $1199
Dell Alienware m15 R4
From $2149
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- 42% sharper screen – 200 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (128.3 vs 154.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a much bigger (~88%) battery – 86 against 45.8 watt-hours
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
|Width
|339.5 mm (13.37 inches)
|360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
|Height
|244 mm (9.61 inches)
|276.3 mm (10.88 inches)
|Thickness
|14.6 mm (0.57 inches)
|17.8-20.5 mm (0.7-0.81 inches)
|Area
|828 cm2 (128.5 inches2)
|996 cm2 (154.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.9%
|~67.4%
|Side bezels
|11.3 mm
|7.5 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|White, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|39 dB
|52 dB
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2496 x 1664 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1042:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.4%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|63.4%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|75%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|60 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|287 gramm
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|79.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.7 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 7.6 cm
|9.9 x 5.3 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.7 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1171
Alienware m15 R4 +9%
1282
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3203
Alienware m15 R4 +141%
7735
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Alienware m15 R4 +11%
473
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1233
Alienware m15 R4 +195%
3632
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|10.94 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|192 bit
|Memory clock
|3733 MHz
|1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
|Shading units
|512
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
