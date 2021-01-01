Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 3 15 or Alienware m15 R4 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 vs Dell Alienware m15 R4

57 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
VS
78 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R4
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
From $1199
Dell Alienware m15 R4
From $2149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2496 x 1664
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 and Dell Alienware m15 R4 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 20% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 42% sharper screen – 200 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (128.3 vs 154.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~88%) battery – 86 against 45.8 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 3 15
vs
Alienware m15 R4

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
Width 339.5 mm (13.37 inches) 360.3 mm (14.19 inches)
Height 244 mm (9.61 inches) 276.3 mm (10.88 inches)
Thickness 14.6 mm (0.57 inches) 17.8-20.5 mm (0.7-0.81 inches)
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 996 cm2 (154.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~67.4%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue White, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 39 dB 52 dB

Display

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1042:1 -
sRGB color space 99.4% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 63.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 75% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Surface Laptop 3 15 +33%
400 nits
Alienware m15 R4
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 60 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x4W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 79.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.6 cm 9.9 x 5.3 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 6 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS - 10.94 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memoty type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory clock 3733 MHz 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 512 3840
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 2933 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell XPS 15 9500 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
2. Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 and Laptop 3 15
3. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and Laptop 3 15
4. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) and Dell Alienware m15 R4
5. Dell Alienware m17 R4 and m15 R4
6. Dell Alienware m15 R3 and m15 R4

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m15 R4 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский