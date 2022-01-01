Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 3 15 or Inspiron 15 3511 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 vs Dell Inspiron 15 3511

51 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
VS
38 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 3511
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
Dell Inspiron 15 3511
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2496 x 1664
Battery 45.8 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 and Dell Inspiron 15 3511 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 45.8 against 41 watt-hours
  • 100% sharper screen – 200 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3511
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 3 15
vs
Inspiron 15 3511

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.73 kg (3.81 lbs)
Dimensions 339.5 x 244 x 14.6 mm
13.37 x 9.61 x 0.57 inches		 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm
14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~79.5%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 39 dB 39.2 dB

Display

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1042:1 400:1
sRGB color space 99.4% -
Adobe RGB profile 63.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 75% -
Response time 35 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Laptop 3 15 +82%
400 nits
Inspiron 15 3511
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 60 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm 305 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 2.67 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 2666 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 79.8 dB 78.7 dB
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.6 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

