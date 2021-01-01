Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 vs Dell Precision 15 3560
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
From $1199
Dell Precision 15 3560
From $1700
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
- Display has support for touch input
- 42% sharper screen – 200 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 15 3560
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 62% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|1.58 kg (3.48 lbs)
|Width
|339.5 mm (13.37 inches)
|358 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|244 mm (9.61 inches)
|232 mm (9.13 inches)
|Thickness
|14.6 mm (0.57 inches)
|10.8-14.4 mm (0.43-0.57 inches)
|Area
|828 cm2 (128.5 inches2)
|831 cm2 (128.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.9%
|~80.8%
|Side bezels
|11.3 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|39 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2496 x 1664 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1042:1
|700:1
|sRGB color space
|99.4%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|63.4%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|75%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|60 W
|65 / 90 / 130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|287 gramm
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|79.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 7.6 cm
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1074
Precision 15 3560 +22%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3495
Precision 15 3560 +24%
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Precision 15 3560 +19%
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1233
Precision 15 3560 +62%
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|512
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
