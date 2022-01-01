Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 3 15 or XPS 13 9305 – what's better?

51 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
VS
48 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9305
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
Dell XPS 13 9305
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2496 x 1664
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 and Dell XPS 13 9305 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 20% sharper screen – 200 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 52 against 45.8 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (93.1 vs 128.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 3 15
vs
XPS 13 9305

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
Dimensions 339.5 x 244 x 14.6 mm
13.37 x 9.61 x 0.57 inches		 302 x 199 x 15.8 mm
11.89 x 7.83 x 0.62 inches
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 601 cm2 (93.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~81.1%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 3.8 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 39 dB -

Display

Size 15 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1042:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 99.4% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 63.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 75% -
Response time 35 ms 30 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Laptop 3 15
400 nits
XPS 13 9305
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 60 W 45 / 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x2 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3271-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 79.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.6 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
