You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2496 x 1664 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i5 1035G7 Intel Core i7 1065G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Display has support for touch input

20% sharper screen – 200 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 52 against 45.8 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (93.1 vs 128.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.16 kg (2.56 lbs) Dimensions 339.5 x 244 x 14.6 mm

13.37 x 9.61 x 0.57 inches 302 x 199 x 15.8 mm

11.89 x 7.83 x 0.62 inches Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 601 cm2 (93.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~81.1% Side bezels 11.3 mm 3.8 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 150° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 39 dB -

Display 2496 x 1664 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 15 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 200 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1042:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 99.4% 100% Adobe RGB profile 63.4% - DCI-P3 color gamut 75% - Response time 35 ms 30 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop 3 15 400 nits XPS 13 9305 400 nits

Battery Capacity 45.8 Wh 52 Wh Voltage - 7.6 V Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 60 W 45 / 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS - 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 12 GPU performance Surface Laptop 3 15 n/a XPS 13 9305 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x2 GB Clock 3733 MHz 4267 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3271-CG Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 79.8 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.6 cm 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.