Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 vs Dell XPS 13 9305
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Display has support for touch input
- 20% sharper screen – 200 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9305
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 52 against 45.8 watt-hours
- Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (93.1 vs 128.3 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|1.16 kg (2.56 lbs)
|Dimensions
|339.5 x 244 x 14.6 mm
13.37 x 9.61 x 0.57 inches
|302 x 199 x 15.8 mm
11.89 x 7.83 x 0.62 inches
|Area
|828 cm2 (128.5 inches2)
|601 cm2 (93.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.9%
|~81.1%
|Side bezels
|11.3 mm
|3.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|39 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2496 x 1664 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1042:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|99.4%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|63.4%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|75%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|30 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|7.6 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|60 W
|45 / 65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|287 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1061
XPS 13 9305 +14%
1206
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop 3 15 +59%
3769
2372
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1118
XPS 13 9305 +20%
1341
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop 3 15 +28%
3106
2436
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|3.73 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|512
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|8
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|4x2 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3271-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|79.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 7.6 cm
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
