Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 vs Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
From $1199
Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
From $1049
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- 18% sharper screen – 200 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
- Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 51 against 45.8 watt-hours
- Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (95.3 vs 128.3 square inches)
- Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
|Width
|339.5 mm (13.37 inches)
|297 mm (11.69 inches)
|Height
|244 mm (9.61 inches)
|207 mm (8.15 inches)
|Thickness
|14.6 mm (0.57 inches)
|14.3 mm (0.56 inches)
|Area
|828 cm2 (128.5 inches2)
|615 cm2 (95.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.9%
|~84.7%
|Side bezels
|11.3 mm
|4.2 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|150°
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|39 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2496 x 1664 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1042:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|99.4%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|63.4%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|75%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|7.6 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|60 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|287 gramm
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|79.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|11.5 x 7.6 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1074
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) +12%
1208
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop 3 15 +30%
3495
2693
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1233
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|512
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
