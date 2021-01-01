Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 3 15 or XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 vs Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 and Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • 18% sharper screen – 200 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 51 against 45.8 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (95.3 vs 128.3 square inches)
  • Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
Width 339.5 mm (13.37 inches) 297 mm (11.69 inches)
Height 244 mm (9.61 inches) 207 mm (8.15 inches)
Thickness 14.6 mm (0.57 inches) 14.3 mm (0.56 inches)
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 615 cm2 (95.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~84.7%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 150° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 39 dB -

Display

Size 15 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1042:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 99.4% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 63.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 75% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Surface Laptop 3 15
400 nits
XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) +13%
450 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 60 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 79.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.6 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 512 384
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

