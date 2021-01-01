Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 3 15 or XPS 15 9500 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 vs Dell XPS 15 9500

Display 2496 x 1664
Battery 45.8 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 and Dell XPS 15 9500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 38% sharper screen – 200 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Around 72% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 56 against 45.8 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 3 15
vs
XPS 15 9500

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Width 339.5 mm (13.37 inches) 344 mm (13.54 inches)
Height 244 mm (9.61 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 14.6 mm (0.57 inches) 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~89.2%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 4 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5000 RPM
Noise level 39 dB 46 dB

Display

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1042:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 99.4% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 63.4% 89.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 75% 94%
Response time 35 ms 43 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Laptop 3 15
400 nits
XPS 15 9500 +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 60 W 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm 481 gramm

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x5W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 79.8 dB 84.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.6 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS - 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 512 1024
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 2933 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

