Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
From $1199
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
From $1249
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- 38% sharper screen – 200 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 56 against 45.8 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|Width
|339.5 mm (13.37 inches)
|344.7 mm (13.57 inches)
|Height
|244 mm (9.61 inches)
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|Thickness
|14.6 mm (0.57 inches)
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|Area
|828 cm2 (128.5 inches2)
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.9%
|~89%
|Side bezels
|11.3 mm
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|39 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2496 x 1664 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1042:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.4%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|63.4%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|75%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|60 W
|90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|287 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1120
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +33%
1485
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3816
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +76%
6699
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1155
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +50%
1737
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
3238
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +188%
9315
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|712-1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1057-1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.73 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|512
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|79.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 7.6 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
