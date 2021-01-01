Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 3 15 or ENVY 13 – what's better?

Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 20% sharper screen – 200 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 62% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 51 against 45.8 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (92.4 vs 128.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 3 15
vs
ENVY 13

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
Width 339.5 mm (13.37 inches) 306.5 mm (12.07 inches)
Height 244 mm (9.61 inches) 194.5 mm (7.66 inches)
Thickness 14.6 mm (0.57 inches) 17 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~81.8%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 39 dB -

Display

Size 15 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1042:1 -
sRGB color space 99.4% -
Adobe RGB profile 63.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 75% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 60 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 79.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.6 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Laptop 3 15
1074
ENVY 13 +22%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop 3 15
3495
ENVY 13 +24%
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop 3 15
1233
ENVY 13 +62%
2000

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS - 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 2 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
Shading units 512 896
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 3733 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

