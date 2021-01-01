Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 vs HP ENVY 13
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
From $1199
HP ENVY 13
From $749
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
76
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
42
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
63
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
67
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
66
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
- Display has support for touch input
- 20% sharper screen – 200 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
- Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 62% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 51 against 45.8 watt-hours
- Much smaller footprint: 28% more compact case (92.4 vs 128.3 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
|Width
|339.5 mm (13.37 inches)
|306.5 mm (12.07 inches)
|Height
|244 mm (9.61 inches)
|194.5 mm (7.66 inches)
|Thickness
|14.6 mm (0.57 inches)
|17 mm (0.67 inches)
|Area
|828 cm2 (128.5 inches2)
|596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.9%
|~81.8%
|Side bezels
|11.3 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Silver, Gold
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|39 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2496 x 1664 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1042:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.4%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|63.4%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|75%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|60 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|287 gramm
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|79.8 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 7.6 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.7 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1074
ENVY 13 +22%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3495
ENVY 13 +24%
4346
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
ENVY 13 +19%
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1233
ENVY 13 +62%
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
|Shading units
|512
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|-
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x128 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|-
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
