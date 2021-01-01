Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 3 15 or ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 vs HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
VS
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
From $1199
HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
From $749
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 and HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
  • Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
  • 42% sharper screen – 200 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 51 against 45.8 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 3 15
vs
ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
Width 339.5 mm (13.37 inches) 358.9 mm (14.13 inches)
Height 244 mm (9.61 inches) 228 mm (8.98 inches)
Thickness 14.6 mm (0.57 inches) 18.2 mm (0.72 inches)
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 818 cm2 (126.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~82%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 150° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 39 dB -

Display

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1042:1 -
sRGB color space 99.4% -
Adobe RGB profile 63.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 75% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 60 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 79.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.6 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 512 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
Max. resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
2. Dell XPS 15 9500 vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
3. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 vs Laptop 3 15
4. Microsoft Surface Book 3 15 vs Laptop 3 15
5. Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus vs Laptop 3 15
6. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Laptop 3 15
7. Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5 vs Laptop 3 15
8. Dell XPS 15 9500 vs HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)
9. HP Spectre x360 14 (2021) vs ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ENVY x360 15 (Ryzen) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский