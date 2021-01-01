Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 3 15 or IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 vs Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)

56 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
VS
59 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
From $1199
Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
From $724
Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 and Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 42% sharper screen – 200 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 57 against 45.8 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 3 15
vs
IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Width 339.5 mm (13.37 inches) 357.4 mm (14.07 inches)
Height 244 mm (9.61 inches) 233.1 mm (9.18 inches)
Thickness 14.6 mm (0.57 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 833 cm2 (129.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~80.6%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 6 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 39 dB -

Display

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1042:1 -
sRGB color space 99.4% 56%
Adobe RGB profile 63.4% 35%
DCI-P3 color gamut 75% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 60 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS - 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 512 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 79.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.6 cm 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

